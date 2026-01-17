MUUNDA ACCEPTS CHAWAMA ELECTION RESULTS, CALLS FOR UNITY AND CONTINUED SERVICE





Chawama,Lusaka 16th January 2026



By Jack Makayi



Former UPND parliamentary candidate Morgan Muunda has accepted the outcome of the recent election in Chawama, thanking residents for their participation and reaffirming his commitment to the constituency despite the loss.





In a statement released following the announcement of results, Muunda praised voters for engaging in the democratic process, describing their participation as vital to the strength of both the community and the nation.





“While the outcome did not go in our favour, I accept the results with humility and respect for the will of the people, ” Muunda said, emphasizing that democracy must always take precedence.





Muunda expressed gratitude to his supporters, campaign team, volunteers, and well-wishers, noting that their belief and commitment would not be forgotten. He said the election result would not mark the end of his service to Chawama.





“This results does not end my commitment to Chawama, ” he said .” I remain devoted to serving our community, advocating for progress,and contributing positively to the development of our constituency in any way I can. “





Calling for unity and peace, Muunda urged residents to move forward together, stating that Chawama’s progress should remain the collective priority beyond individual ambitions or electoral outcomes.





Reflecting on the campaign period, he said the journey had deepened his understanding of the people of Chawama, citing their resilience, aspirations, and determination for a better future.





Muunda concluded his message by invoking blessings for the community and reaffirming his popular slogan, declaring, ” I remain the Big Machine Munthu Wabanthu. “



