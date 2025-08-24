MUUNDA PRAISES HICHILEMA FOR ECONOMIC RECOVERY, INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, AND ENERGY EXPANSION





Aspiring Chawama MP Morgan Muunda has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for his decisive leadership, which is driving Zambia’s economic recovery, reviving key industries, and increasing access to energy and employment opportunities across the nation.





Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Muunda described the New Dawn administration as “forward-thinking, inclusive, and focused on citizens’ welfare,” adding that Zambians are beginning to witness tangible improvements in their daily lives.





He highlighted the recent drop in diesel prices from K33 to K23, saying it has provided relief for drivers, households, and farmers alike.





Muunda also applauded ZEMA for approving major industrial ventures, including Africa’s largest crude oil processing plant in Ndola, which will use locally-sourced biofuels to reduce fuel imports and create domestic jobs.



On the industrial front, he revealed that Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe is set to restart operations next month after attracting a $300 million investment, while Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) in Kafue is undergoing a $6.5 billion overhaul expected to generate over 10,000 new jobs.



In energy developments, Muunda noted that the World Bank has released K232 million to support the Tanzania-Zambia power interconnection, which has already created over 3,500 jobs, and that the $7 billion Rural Electrification Project will bring electricity to schools, health centres, and communities across the country.



“This is more than infrastructure—it’s about empowering people,” Muunda said. “Every child, regardless of location, deserves access to electricity and digital tools.”



He urged all Zambians to rally behind President Hichilema’s development agenda and called on opposition figures to prioritize collaboration over political rivalry.



“Real change is underway, and the New Dawn government is open to working with anyone committed to putting Zambia first,” Muunda concluded.



