MUZALA SAMUKONGA RANKED 3RD IN THE WORLD – ZAMBIA, TAKE NOTE



ZAMBIA’S very own Muzala Samukonga has been officially ranked as the third fastest 400m runner in the world, according to the World Athletics global rankings. Out of all the athletes competing in the 400m across the globe, Muzala currently holds position number 3.





This isn’t just a proud moment for Muzala – it’s a proud moment for Zambia. The 22-year-old sprinter has made steady progress over the years and is now being recognized among the world’s elite in track and field. His consistent performances, including a personal best of 43.74 seconds, have placed him in this elite category.





For many who don’t follow athletics closely, this might come as a surprise. But Muzala has been working silently, representing the country with pride, and putting in the kind of performances that earn respect on the world stage.





It’s important for us as a country to start paying attention to talents like Muzala, who are flying the flag high in global competitions. Let’s give them the support and recognition they deserve.



Zed Sport