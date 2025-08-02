MWAISA BANGA? MWAISA KUBEPA: A REBUTTAL TO NAISA NEKA’S IMF FAIRYTALE





By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



The UPND government, through its self-appointed economic cheerleader Alexander Nkosi, has once again gone to great lengths to polish a rotten narrative, one that attempts to justify the insatiable appetite for debt and economic mismanagement by President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration. But Zambians are no longer fooled by textbook propaganda wrapped in IMF terminology.





*Let us set the record straight.*



When *Zambians voted in 2021, they did so with stomachs empty but hopes full.* They believed in *promises of reduced borrowing, lower cost of living, prudent fiscal management,* and *job creation. Instead, what they got was a government allergic to truth but addicted to loans* —from the IMF, World Bank, AfDB, and China—outpacing even the Patriotic Front (PF), which *they claimed to replace on the altar of fiscal responsibility.*





*The Lies Behind the Loans*



Mr. Nkosi wants us to believe that borrowing under the IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) is somehow different from the “ *reckless borrowing” of previous administrations.* But *debt is debt.* The kwacha doesn’t discriminate based on *whether the loan was signed in Washington or Beijing.*





*Fact:*

President *Hichilema has borrowed more in three years than the PF did in its first five.* If these loans were truly meant to “ *cushion the poor,”* why are *fuel prices at record highs, mealie-meal unaffordable, electricity tariffs rising,* and *youth unemployment exploding?*





If Zambia’s fiscal situation was so dire in 2021, why has this administration found space to splurge on foreign travel, luxury workshops, bloated consultancies, and IMF public relations campaigns?





*Empty Coffers, Full Lies*



Nkosi says Zambia

couldn’t meet its obligations in 2021—but where is the evidence that the so-called economic reforms have improved that situation? The country is still failing *to pay retirees, still defaulting on domestic contractors, and still drowning in external debt.* The only thing that has changed is the tone: *lies are now spoken in English, with graphs.*





*Zambians don’t eat statistics. They eat nshima—when they can afford it.*



And what is this government doing while citizens suffer? Promoting articles like “ *Explaining the IMF to Emmanuel Mwamba”* as if the problem is that Zambians don’t understand economics. No—the problem is that this government doesn’t understand people.





*Selective Truth, Concealed Corruption*



Nowhere in Nkosi’s glorified press release do we find explanations about:



▪️ The *K65 million single-sourced fertilizer scandal*



▪️ The *mismanaged Constituency Development Fund*



▪️ The *real reason behind delayed civil service recruitment promises*



▪️The *buried truth about IMF conditionalities that have crippled subsidies*





Instead, we’re told this was all necessary “reform.” Reform for who?



*Zambians Deserve Better*



Zambians are not asking for miracles. They are asking *for honesty, competence, and compassionate leadership.* Instead, they’ve been handed excuses, economic jargon, and a President who thinks debt diplomacy is development.





The IMF facility, as it stands today, is not a rescue plan— *it is a lifeline for a drowning regime,* not for the people.





And to Mr. Nkosi: Stop insulting the intelligence of Zambians. Your job might be to defend the indefensible, but our duty is to *expose the betrayal.* While you write for dollars, we write for truth.





” *Lungu was not the problem — UPND is devouring the very people who voted for them.”*



#BEPATIZO BWABA LUNGU? BWACHILAFYE. UPND BWALIA BANTU



*Issued by:*



*Michael Zephaniah Phiri*



_Political Activist_



_In defence of the voiceless._