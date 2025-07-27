MWAISA BANGA? NAISA NEKA: EXPLAINING THE IMF EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA





By Alexander Nkosi (Naisa Neka)



Good afternoon Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba. You asked the Minister of Finance to explain how Zambia used funds accessed under the IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF). This article addresses your question in detail.





Let me begin by providing an economic situation analysis for 2021 when the New Dawn Government came into power. At the end of 2021 Zambia’s total debt and interest arrears stood at K634 billion (USD31.74 billion) against domestic revenue of K66 billion. Hence, total debt was almost ten times bigger than domestic revenue. Total debt was higher than GDP which was USD22.1 billion in 2021.





In 2022 out of domestic revenue of K98.9 billion, about K120 billion was allocated to debt service and civil service wage bill. Simply put, domestic revenue was not enough to meet just two items on the budget. Zambia remained heavily dependent on copper for both domestic revenue and foreign currency earnings. In 2020, due to collapse in copper proces and drop in foreign currency earnings Zambia ended up defaulting on debt service.





Zambia clearly needed debt restructuring and deep economic reforms. During this period of debt restructuring and deep economic reforms it was imperative to esnure that Zambia:





1. Found a cheaper source of foreign currency (dollars) to supplement foreign exchange earnings to meet imports and foreign currency denominated obligations such as debt service;





2. Maintained health foreign exchange reserves to cushion the country in an event it faced a crisis which affected foreign exchange earnings;





3. Cushioned the poor through increased funding to social security programs;





4. Ensured that social services like education, health and water and sanitation were not adversely affected.





When Zambia started implemented the IMF program, it was granted an opportunity to access concessional loans under the extended credit facility to address the four issues listed above. This facility was not meant for procuring fire tenders and building airports.

Now that I have explained how funds accessed under the IMF extended credit facility were used, my next article will address program and project loans: why has Government continued contracting program and project loans? Are these new loans? What exactly is happening and where is this money going?





Thank you,



Naisa Neka



CC:

Sean E. Tembo

Hon Binwell Chansa Mpundu

Dr Fred M’membe