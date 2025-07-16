MWAKA HALWIINDI ARRESTED





SUPER model Mwaka Halwiindi spent the larger part of last evening using her mouth to answer police questions over viral porno videos that she featured in.





This is after two weeks of netizens and journalists querying the police on why Mwaka had not been arrested almost immediately the videos leaked.





A fortnight ago, the model went viral after she was seen in a video.





Days later, Mwaka was seen in different videos.



Around 17:00 hours yesterday, police finally found transport to apprehend Mwaka and booked her into Chilenje police station together with her companion, David Kazadi who was couriered all the way from Livingstone.





Later after quizzing the duo, police moved Mwaka to Kabwata police station while Kazadi was left locked up at Chilenje police station.



According to sources at Chilenje police station, Mwaka was warned and cautioned for production of obscene material, contrary to Section 177 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and so was Kazadi.





Both are yet to be formally charged.



Meanwhile, Kazadi opted to remain silent, despite understanding the charge as told by his lawyer, Simon Mwila.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 16, 2025