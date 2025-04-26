MWALE URGES MASS MOVEMENT TO UNSEAT UPND GOVERNMENT



Lusaka… Saturday April 26, 2025 – Mr. Faston Mwale, the Deputy General Secretary for Political Affairs of the Socialist Party, has declared that the ruling UPND does not deserve a second term in office.



Mr. Mwale criticized the UPND for squandering its four years in power, contending that the party had failed to deliver on its promises of building a better Zambia.



According to Mr. Mwale, the UPND had not only failed to live up to its commitments but had also transformed into “an inept and corrupt group.”



He stated that Zambia was now facing alarmingly high poverty rates, with six out of every ten citizens living below the poverty line and nearly half of the population trapped in extreme poverty with little hope of improvement.



Mr. Mwale argued that the UPND government was facing a crisis of moral legitimacy, given the worsening material conditions experienced by the majority of the population.



He challenged the administration for persistent corruption, economic exploitation, political oppression, and the brutal suppression of constitutional freedoms, which he said had created fertile ground for the emergence of a mass political movement.



He further stated that the UPND was reacting to its own failures by enacting cyber laws aimed at criminalizing dissent and attempting to amend the constitution to consolidate its hold on power.



Mr. Mwale warned that these actions would only serve to galvanize opposition forces and lead to the formation of a strong, multi-faceted mass movement committed to restoring democracy, good governance, and civil liberties in Zambia.



Mr. Mwale called on all progressive forces—including opposition political parties, trade unions, student organizations, academics, businesspeople, civil society groups, traditional leaders, and religious institutions—to unite and mobilize for change.



He asserted that, despite the UPND’s efforts to suppress dissent, a united front for progressive social change was inevitable.



In conclusion, Mr. Mwale maintained that the UPND was a failed project incapable of addressing critical national challenges such as corruption, the high cost of living, load shedding, and soaring fuel prices.



He urged Zambians to unite and ensure that the UPND was voted out in the next general elections.