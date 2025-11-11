MWALITETA DEMANDS TREASON CHARGES AFTER ATTACK ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IN CHINGOLA





Lusaka, November 10, 2025



Lusaka Province UPND Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta, has condemned the violent attack on President Hakainde Hichilema’s motorcade in Chingola, calling it a deliberate and politically motivated assassination attempt.





He demanded the arrest and prosecution of all suspects, including treason charges, describing the assault as “a coordinated act by political opponents desperate to undermine the President’s leadership.”





Mwaliteta noted this is the second attempted attack in Chingola, referencing a similar incident during the 2021 campaign period. He further called for accountability within security wings, citing a serious lapse in presidential protection.



He criticized reports of individuals celebrating the attack, calling the behaviour “criminal and unpatriotic,” and urged police to investigate all those involved.



The President was in Chingola to offer support to victims of the recent Chiwempala Market fire, including a K10 million empowerment package, a gesture Mwaliteta said was met with unjustifiable hostility.





He assured the nation that the UPND will not retaliate but will rely on law enforcement to conduct a full and professional investigation and bring all perpetrators and their sponsor to justice.



ODM