MWALITETA ISSUES WARNING OVER FALSE AND MALICIOUS ONLINE CLAIMS





Lusaka, Zambia – UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has strongly condemned the continued circulation of what he has described as false, misleading and malicious statements published by a social media page known as “The Candidates,” warning that legal action will be taken if the conduct persists.





In a strongly worded statement, Mr. Mwaliteta expressed serious concern over fabricated claims alleging that he made hateful remarks against the people of Chawama, describing the allegations as entirely false, misleading and deliberately calculated to tarnish his image.





“I categorically state that I do not associate myself with cheap propaganda, divisive politics or campaigns of hate and falsehoods. Such conduct undermines democratic values and is clearly intended to damage my long-standing political reputation and character,” Mr. Mwaliteta said.





The UPND Lusaka Chairperson reminded the individuals behind the page, as well as the public, that the Zambia Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 criminalises the publication and dissemination of false information, cyber harassment, hate speech and online defamation. He noted that the law provides for both criminal and civil remedies against perpetrators and administrators of platforms involved in cyber abuse.





Mr. Mwaliteta has since issued a formal and final warning to the page and its operators, demanding the immediate removal of the false publication and the issuance of a public retraction acknowledging that the claims are untrue.





“I am not an ordinary citizen. I am a political leader who has served this nation with distinction and continues to serve the people of Zambia. I will not tolerate attempts to fabricate issues aimed at assassinating my character or eroding the trust I have built with the Zambian people over many years,” he stated.





He further cautioned that character assassination through falsehoods would not translate into electoral success, adding that those engaging in malicious commentary were misleading their own supporters through reckless and hateful personal attacks.





“This warning applies to all individuals, groups and platforms engaging in or contemplating the publication of falsehoods, defamatory remarks or malicious commentary. You will be held accountable,” Mr. Mwaliteta warned.





He further clarified that any statements issued by “The Candidates” page do not represent him in his capacity as a public figure and should be treated as false.



UPND MT