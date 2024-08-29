MWAMBA NEEDED POLICE PERMISSION TO POST ON FACEBOOK-WITNESS



Thursday; 29th August 2024



Verbatim of Witness, Victor M. Mateyo



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba appears before Lusaka Magistrate, Hon. Chrispin Hampungani in a case of Sedition, an offence which was allegedly Contrary to Section 57(1) (b) as read with Section 60 (1) (a) (b) (d) (I) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



Prosecutor calls her witness.



Witness swears on the bible. He identified himself as Victor M Mateyo aged 48 of

Lilayi Estate.



He stated that he is a Police Officer with Service No.1947.



He is currently Acting Senior Superintendent based in

Kapiri Mposhi as Officers Commanding.



Victor Mateyo- It was on 13th of November 2023

I was on duty in Kapiri Mposhi when I was called that there were officers from the Zambia Police Service Headquaters who wanted to see me.

Prosecutor: What did they want?

Victor Mateyo-The reason was to find out if Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba had given a notification to the Police regarding a posting on his Facebook Page calling for mass action and nation-wide shutdown.



We checked through our records and further inquired from stations if they had received any notifications from Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba.



We got a reply that there was none.



Henceforth I submitted a report which I did. This report is in court as I speak.



I must also mention that I also saw the post by Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba which he posted on 4th November 2023.



This post was calling for mass action and nationwide shutdown.

This post made me wonder what Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba intended to achieve by posting such words.



Prosecutor; why was it important for you to check if there was a notification with other police stations?



Victor Mateyo- it is a requirement by law for anyone that wishes to host and engage the public.



Prosecutor- How was he to engage the public?



Mateyo- to engage the public using a meeting or procession.



Prosecutor- Which law was he supposed to adhere to?



Mateyo-the Public Order Act.

Prosecutor- Do you know Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba.

Mateyo- Yes, I know him as a member of the Patriotic Front.



Prosecutor- What’s the name of the account you logged in to establish that it was Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba’s account?

Mateyo- I used my account and saw his page. tlthere was his picture.



Prosecutor- identify Mr. Mwamba.

Mateyo-Walks to the dock and identifies Mr. Mwamba.

Prosecutor- did you go to facebook to establish these facts? Whose device did you use?



Mateyo- I used my phone and my facebook account named Victor Mateyo.

Prosecutor -no further questions your honour