MWANAWASA AND MAGANDE WERE OFFERED $25 MILLION TO REMOVE WINDFALL TAX

…They Refused, RB And Musokitwane Removed It – Former Finance Deputy Minister





There was a huge offer of $25 million offered by a mining giant to then President Levy Mwanawasa and his Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande to remove the tax on mining, a former Deputy Minister at Finance at the time has disclosed.





Jonas Shakafuswa who also served as member of Parliament made the disclosure when he commented on the removal of windfall tax.





“This reminds me of RB and Musokotwane removing windfall tax which was projected to benefit Zambians with almost $2B in annual addition revenues. The most unfortunate thing about this removal is that late President Mwanawasa was offered $25M with Hon. Magande to remove the tax by a known Mining Congloment. Mwanawasa rejected the offer in preference to the tax benefiting the Zambian people than him pocketing the money personally,” Shakafuswa who also served as member of Parliament explained.





Shakafuswa says President Mwanawasa told the mining company he did not mention to leave the country if they were not willing to pay tax.



“Mwanawasa asked the mining company to leave our minerals underground and leave the Country!” said Shakafuswa.





He explains that the Mining Giant fired its Financial Director at a hurriedly called press conference at Pamodzi hotel blaming him of offering the bribe without board approval.



Shakafuswa says there is someone to benefit when such resources are removed from the benefit of the people.





” I hope RB did the same. Someone always benefits when such resources are removed from the benefit of our people. It is like some enjoys seeing our self induced poverty in the land of plenty. Initially I thought some excited Presidential aide was joking when he hinted about the removal of the export tax,” Shakafuswa said.





Shakafuswa served under both UPND and MMD government.



Dr Situmbeko Musokowane who served as Finance Minister under President Rupiah Banda and currently serving in the same portfolio under President Hakainde Hichilema has not responded to this statement.



Zambian Eye, 23rd February 2025