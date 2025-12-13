By CIC



MWANAWASA CHANGED MY LIFE-ESTHER PHIRI.



FORMER BOXING Champion, Esther Phiri has announced that she will soon be establishing a boxing academy to help girls dreaming to become champions achieve their dreams.

Phiri, who in 2006 received a gift from late president Levy Mwanawasa after a wowing performance says, boxing has made her meet people she never thought she would.





“The Moment that changed my life for the rest of my life. The Late Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa gifted me with a house I hold dear to till this day,” Phiri shares, attaching a picture of her seated next to the late president, Mwanawasa.





She recalls, “He and his wife walked besides me and made me walk on the presidential red carpet, that I will never forget.



“Boxing has made me meet people I never thought I would meet. So, to every young girl out there who wants to be like me,” Phiri shares.





She advises young people to to aim higher, adding that they can achieve more than she did.



“Mvelani, you can be more than me, and you will go places and people will honor you.





“I believe in every girl out there who wants to be a champion. Soon I will send enrollment announcement of young boxers who want to be part of the Esther Phiri Boxing Academy & Youth Empowerment Center which we are looking to establish,” Phiri says adding that, “There is hope.”



Credit: TV Yatu