MWANAWASA’S LAWYER DIES ON HIS WAY FROM INDIA

Seasoned Lawyer Michael Mundashi has died, according to information reaching us.

Mundashi a Lusaka based Lawyer is known for among other prominent cases the presidential election petition of 2001 election. He represented President Levy Mwanawasa in a case Anderson Mazoka and two others petitioned his election.

Information reaching Zambian Eye is that Mundashi who was Zambeef Chairman died from Dubai on his way home from India.

He worked for his law firm Mundashi and Company. He was late Mwanawasa’s friend.