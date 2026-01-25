MWATA KAZEMBE PRAISES GOVERNMENT



MWATA Kazembe of the Lunda people in Luapula Province has commended the government for the positive development being recorded in the province and across the country.





The Mwata has particularly pointed out the construction of chiefs’ palaces and the continued recruitment of teachers, health workers, and defence personnel among others.





The traditional leader has further expressed hope that the current employment drive stands to increasingly benefit young people.





According to a statement issued to Zanis by Luapula Province Public Relations Unit, the Mwata said this when Luapula Province Permanent Secretary, Prudence Chinama, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mwansabombwe District.





The Mwata has also commended the Luapula Provincial Administration for its leadership in steering development in the area.





He noted that the region has continued to register steady progress under the leadership of Ms Chinama the second female Permanent Secretary to serve the province since Zambia attained independence in 1964.





“We appreciate how the Provincial Administration is managing the affairs of the province. So far, so good. While not everything may be at 100%, the direction being taken gives us hope,” the Mwata said.





Mwata Kazembe has also underscored the significance of preserving Zambia’s traditions, citing traditional ceremonies such as Umutomboko and Kuomboka, which he observed as among the oldest cultural ceremonies in the country with well-documented histories that reflect the country’s heritage, identity, and continuity.





He emphasised the need for sustained research and proper documentation to ensure that cultural heritage is safeguarded and passed onto future generations in a spirit of unity and mutual respect.





Meanwhile, the Mwata has stressed that engagements by traditional leaders should be guided by patriotism and constructive dialogue.





“When we speak, it is out of love for the country. President Hakainde Hichilema was duly elected by the Zambian people and deserves our respect,” the Mwata said.





Ms Chinama assured the Mwata that the government had taken note of the concerns raised, particularly regarding the construction of the chiefs’ palaces.





She further disclosed that President Hichilema has since directed the termination of slow-moving contracts and the engagement of new contractors to accelerate the works.



Zanis