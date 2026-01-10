MWEETWA LABELS MAKEBI ZULU, MUNDUBILE AND EMMANUEL MWAMBA “BA CHIMBWI”, UNFIT TO GOVERN

MWEETWA LABELS ZULU, MUNDUBILE AND MWAMBA “BA CHIMBWI”, UNFIT TO GOVERN

Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa ignited national political debate in Choma after publicly branding Makebi Zulu, Brian Mundubile and Emmanuel Mwamba as “ba Chimbwi”, Tonga for hyenas, and declaring that such figures must never be allowed to govern Zambia again.

Speaking moments after President Hakainde Hichilema addressed the rally, Mweetwa abandoned coded political language and chose direct confrontation. He told the crowd that while the President had referred to “hyenas” in general terms, he would go further by naming the individuals he said symbolised corruption and abuse of public office under the former Patriotic Front administration.

“Mr President, you spoke about ba Chimbwi but you did not give them names,” Mweetwa said. “I will name them because I know them and I know who you were talking about.” He then named Zulu, Mundubile and Mwamba, drawing loud reactions from the crowd.

Mweetwa accused the trio of presiding over a period marked by the diversion of public resources meant for development. He contrasted that era with what he described as tangible progress under the current administration, citing the increase in Constituency Development Fund allocations to Chasefu from K1.6 million under PF to K156 million today.

Independent MP Misheck Nyambose reinforced the message with a vivid analogy, asking whether any farmer would allow a hyena to guard goats simply because it claimed to have changed its habits. His remarks framed the election choice as one of memory and judgment, rather than rhetoric.

The comments have divided opinion across the country. Supporters argue the blunt language reflects public frustration and long-standing grievances, while critics say it risks deepening political polarisation. Regardless, the remarks signal a deliberate strategy by the ruling party to personalise accountability as the 2026 elections approach.