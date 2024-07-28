Mweetwa Pays Tribute to Late IBA Director General at Funeral Service



By Francis Maingaila



Lusaka,– (July 27, 2024) – In a solemn ceremony held today, the Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, paid tribute to the late Director General of the Independent Broadcast Authority (IBA), Guntila Muleya, who was tragically assassinated a few days ago.



The service, attended by high-ranking officials including the Minister of Tourism and the Principal Private Secretary to the President, was marked by deep sorrow and reflection on Muleya’s impactful life.



Mweetwa announced that the police have arrested four individuals in connection with Muleya’s murder.



“We are saddened by his untimely death, but we trust that justice will be served. The police have arrested four suspects so far, and we hope justice will be delivered,” Mweetwa stated.



He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of the government’s support.



“As government, we would like to assure the family that they will not be alone; they will have the Lord to care for them,” he said.



Addressing mourners, Mweetwa acknowledged the difficulty of finding suitable words for such an occasion. “We never anticipated being here today, yet here we are, just 90 days later,” he remarked.



“My role is not to say many things but to celebrate a life well-lived in public service.”



Mr. Muleya’s distinguished career spanned both the private and public sectors, showcasing his dedication to the nation.



“His resume shows a dedicated patriot who gave so much to the private sector before contributing to the public sector,” Mweetwa noted.



“He demonstrated true patriotism by taking a position in public service, where financial rewards are not as high. His commitment to public service is something we are proud of.”



“Death is painful, but it is a reality we all face. It is unfortunate, but it is a part of life.”



Mr. Muleya had been new to his role, having served only a few months as Director General of IBA.



Mweetwa recounted his discussion with Muleya about his vision for the IBA. “After our meeting with all directors and another official from the Ministry of Information and Media, he shared his vision for the IBA. Little did I know, it was his way of saying goodbye.”



The selection of Mr. Muleya as Director General was the result of a rigorous and competitive process.



“The position of Director General of IBA was highly competitive, attracting many qualified professionals,” Mweetwa explained.



“The selection process took some time to ensure the right candidate was chosen. In line with the President’s policy, only the best candidate was selected based on merit. Mr. Muleya got the job on merit, and the government will continue to employ based on qualifications, not political connections or affiliations.”



