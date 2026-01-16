MWEETWA SAYS UPND’S CHAWAMA LOSS A SIGN OF ZAMBIA’S THRIVING DEMOCRACY





By Chamuka Shalubala/Joseph Kaputula



Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling UPND’s loss in the just ended Chawama parliamentary by-election should not be viewed as a setback but as a victory as it demonstrates Zambia’s thriving democracy.





Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Mweetwa notes that there would be no democracy if the ruling party were to win every by-election held in the country.





Mr. Mweetwa, who is also information and media minister also stated that the Chawama by-election has sent a clear signal that the 2026 general elections will generally be peaceful.





He has emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema is determined to ensure that the peace experienced during the Chawama by-election is protected, upheld, and defended.





Mr. Mweetwa has since congratulated Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- candidate Bright Nundwe for winning the election and urged him to work with President Hichilema in advancing national development.





He has assured that developmental projects in Chawama will continue regardless of how people voted, stating that election results should not affect service delivery.





Meanwhile, Political analyst Dr. Euston Chiputa says the scooping of the Chawama seat by a Tonse Alliance aligned party might be a sign of hope that the alliance will make a strong opposition in the august general elections.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chiputa has advised the Alliance to unite for a purpose and feature credible candidates in the manner they did in the Chawama by-election.





Dr. Chiputa however notes that the scooping of the Chawama seat might also mean a sympathy vote, explaining that Chawama Constituency is a special case as it is a place where the late former President Edgar Lungu came from.



Mr. Nundwe polled 8,085 votes, beating his closest rival Morgan Muunda of the UPND who got 6,542 votes.



