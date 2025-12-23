MWEETWA SAYS ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY ON RECOVERY PATH,ASSURES IMPROVED POWER SUPPLY IS HERE TO STAY





Lusaka 22nd December 2025



By Jack Makayi



Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, says Zambia’s economy has recorded significant improvements and is firmly on a path to recovery, despite challenges caused by the 2023–2024 drought.





Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme last night, Mr. Mweetwa outlined government’s economic outlook, the current energy situation, and the implications of the newly enacted Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7.





Economic Outlook



Mr. Mweetwa revealed that Zambia’s macroeconomic indicators have shown marked improvement, with inflation declining from about 17 percent at the beginning of the year to approximately 10.9 percent in November, and projections indicating a move to single-digit inflation by year-end.





He described as “historic” the accumulation of over US$5.2 billion in foreign exchange reserves, giving Zambia more than five months of import cover for the first time in the country’s history.





The Minister said the country is expected to end 2025 on a strong footing despite the effects of the severe drought, adding that Zambia remains committed to economic stability, recovery, and inclusive governance.





He further noted progress in key sectors, particularly agriculture, where the country recorded an unprecedented super bumper harvest in 2025. Mr. Mweetwa added that fuel prices, mealie meal prices, and exchange rates have all shown positive trends.





He attributed the gains to what he termed focused and disciplined leadership under President Hakainde Hichilema, stating that Zambia has repositioned itself globally as a strategic player in copper and critical minerals for the clean energy transition.





Energy Sector



Mr. Mweetwa acknowledged that the energy sector remains one of the country’s most pressing challenges, with load shedding being the most painful experience for citizens during the year.





He confirmed that recent improvements in electricity supply — with some areas experiencing up to 10 hours of power — are largely due to power imports from Mozambique and the utilisation of regional transmission infrastructure, following high-level engagements by President Hichilema with regional leaders.





The Minister assured Zambians that the improved power supply is “here to stay”, with additional generation capacity expected to come on stream.





He disclosed that the government is accelerating investments in alternative energy sources, including solar and thermal power, citing progress at Maamba Collieries’ Phase Two thermal power plant, which is approximately 60 per cent complete.





Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7

On governance reforms, Mr. Mweetwa said the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 represents a major milestone in Zambia’s democratic development.





He disclosed that President Hichilema has directed all Members of Parliament, regardless of political affiliation, to return to their constituencies and explain the constitutional amendments clause by clause to citizens.





Key provisions of the amendments include constituency delimitation to improve representation and service delivery, as well as measures aimed at enhancing the participation of women, youths, and persons with disabilities in governance.





Mr. Mweetwa welcomed the positive response from women’s organisations, youth groups, labour movements, and disability rights organisations, noting that their long-standing calls for reform had finally been addressed.





He also expressed gratitude to citizens who publicly supported the amendments, saying their solidarity encouraged Members of parliament to rise above partisan interests.



PF MPs and By-elections





Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa dismissed reports of the expulsion of Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament who supported Bill No. 7, describing the move as illegal and politically motivated.





He categorically stated that no by-elections would arise from the alleged expulsions, explaining that Article 76 of the Constitution and the Parliamentary Privileges and Immunities Act protect Members of Parliament from external interference in how they debate and vote.





Mr. Mweetwa emphasized that, as Chief Government Spokesperson, it is his constitutional duty to defend Parliament whenever it is subjected to unlawful attack, adding that his remarks should not be misconstrued as interference in party affairs but rather as a defence of constitutional order



CIC PRESS TEAM