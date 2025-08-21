MWEETWA SLAMS LATE ASPIRANTS EYEING RULING PARTY ADOPTION





Choma Central Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa, has criticised individuals now seeking parliamentary adoption under the ruling party, simply because circumstances appear favourable.





He made the remarks on Tuesday evening during the handover of a health post in Munzuma, after receiving praise from a local headman who urged him to continue as MP beyond 2026.





Mweetwa noted that some of those now seeking adoption were nowhere to be seen when the United Party for National Development (UPND) faced hardship in opposition.





He stated that politics is not about handing out meat to people, but about delivering meaningful development, as is currently being seen under the UPND administration.





Earlier, Headman Chipepa of Cooma chiefdom observed that even without campaigning, Mweetwa remains the people’s choice due to his dedication to development.





He added that government efforts are now visible in rural areas through the construction of health posts and classroom blocks, bringing essential services closer to the people.



Byta FM