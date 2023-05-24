MWEETWA UNHAPPY WITH CATHOLIC PRIEST

UNITED for Party for National Development – UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa is dismayed at the utterances that were made by the clergyman Father Anthony Salangeta to the Congregation in Lusaka on Sunday.

He tells Byta FM Zambia that the clergyman used demeaning words to the Head of State.

Mweetwa argues that the values and principles of Zambia as a Christian Nation are anchored on the men and women of God who grace the pulpit every weekend.

Mweetwa says it is therefore worrisome to find a man of God using demeaning language to the Head of State as opposed to leading.

He has called on clergymen to be in the forefront unifying the country in the way they carry out their duties.

Mweetwa says he does not want the nation to return or have a reminder of the old days when the country had Christians for a specific President.

On Sunday, Father Anthony Salangeta of Regina Pacis Parish made mockery of the presentation of graphs that the Head of State used during a press conference that was held in Lusaka.

