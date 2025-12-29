MWEETWA URGES CITIZENS TO JUDGE GOVT’S 2025 PERFORMANCE IN NEXT YEAR’S POLLS



By Nelson Zulu



Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has urged Zambians to rate government’s performance in 2025 through the ballot next year.





Mr. Mweetwa has highlighted several achievements that citizens should consider when evaluating the administration’s performance, among them, debt restructuring efforts, introduction of free education policies, and steps taken to settle long-outstanding terminal benefits for retirees.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mweetwa has further pointed to the restoration of student meal allowances at public universities and government interventions aimed at reviving stalled mines and related infrastructure as part of broader economic recovery efforts.





He also cited other achievements such as reported gains in agricultural exports and completed projects delivered at reduced costs.





Mr. Mweetwa has assured that government will continue to pursue policies intended to foster growth and service delivery as it looks ahead to the new year.



PHOENIX NEWS