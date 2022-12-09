Mwenya Musenge Forms Another Political Party

New Political party,Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) formed

Good day great leaders; this serve to inform you that Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) is a new political party that has come to uplift the standard living of majority poor Zambians. Our approach will be very different and more focused on the poor majority Zambians because we feel that despite being the majority voters, they have been neglected for so long by the previous regimes and even today the trend have not changed. We shall not entertain politics of character assassination, insults, violence from any APP member because our core business is none other than a credible and progressive checks and balances. APP is yet to be launched and for now am appealing to all who would like to be our leaders or members to start working immediately by creating *Sections* a section is our lowest organ or level in our party structures followed by a Branch, Ward, Constituency, District, Province and then National levels. We have just started and we don’t want to be appointing people based on who they are in a society (poor, rich or powerful), education, etc but everyone is given a task to show us that he or she is capable of serving the people by starting up a *Section* then depending on how they will perform then they will be graduating to next levels until they reach to the top ranks. We want to be building up leaders not followers because we believe that everyone was created to be a leader and serve in various capacities. Those interested please start the work and for any guidance on how it can be done don’t hesitate to contact me directly.

Currently we only have the following positions;

1. President: Mr Mwenya L Musenge

2. Vice President: Mr Kebby Mulimbika

3. Secretary General:Mr Felix Bwalya

4. Deputy Secretary General: Mr Menard Monta

5. Treasurer General:* Mr Edward Eliya Cheembela

6. National Mobilization Chairman: Mr John Musole Kasanga

7. Deputy National Mobilization Chairman: Mr Davies Ng’andwe Chipili

8. National Youth Chairman: Mr Francis Nkandu

*9. National Chairman in charge of Agriculture:* Mr David Chilando

*Note:* A Section can be an area covering 5 to 20 houses depending on the distances between the houses, organise and mobilize people in those houses tell them about APP and our mission……

