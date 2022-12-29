MWEPU SIGNS NEW DEAL AT BRIGHTON AS BACKROOM STAFF

THE “Computer” has signed a new deal with English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion FC, three months after announcing his retirement from playing football. Retired Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu has been employed at Brighton and Hove Albion FC to continue his football legacy at the English club.

BolaNews is reliably informed that Mwepu, who retired from football at age 24 after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, was given time by the club to recover before deciding on his next step. Mwepu fell ill on a flight to join his Zambia teammates during the international break in September of this year, and he returned to Brighton to undergo additional cardiac tests after a stay in a hospital in Mali.

Later, his club disclosed that, should he have continued playing competitive football, he would have been at a very high risk of suffering a “fatal cardiac arrest.”

However, three months later, a source close to both the player and club has exclusively revealed to BolaNews that the former Zambian skipper has been employed as one of the backroom staff members at Brighton to continue his involvement in football

Source: www.bolanews.co