MWIIMBU CONFIRMS ARREST OF 5 MINISTRY OF HEALTH OFFICIALS INVOLVED IN SYSTEMATIC THEFT OF DRUGS



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has confirmed the arrest of five officials from the Ministry of Health, implicated in a syndicate involved in the systematic theft of medicines and medical supplies.





Speaking during a joint press briefing alongside Health Minister Elijah Muchima and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe, Mr. Mwiimbu revealed that a total of 75 people have so far been arrested in connection with the countrywide pilferage of medicines.





Of these, 27 individuals have already been convicted and fined.



He announced that the arrests followed a nationwide raid on 401 pharmaceutical and health institutions suspected of participating in the illegal diversion and theft of medicines.





Furthermore, the minister disclosed that the forensic report on the systematic theft of drugs has been finalized.





He explained that the final audit will equip security agencies with critical insights to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those involved in the pilferage.