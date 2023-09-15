MWIIMBU, MUSAMBA CONTRIBUTING TO LAWLESSNESS IN THE COUNTRY – MSONI

By Fox Reporter

ALL People Congress (APC) president Nasson Msoni has accused the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and the Office of the Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba to have contributed to the current levels of lawlessness in the country.



Msoni is of the view that the withdrawal of police officers to maintain peace and order and redirected to arresting opposition political players has left the gap for people to commit crimes.



“The Ministry of Home Affairs and the office of the Inspector General of police are contributing to the unraveling lawlessness in the Country as most of the police officers are withdrawn from their usual respective stations to pursue and arrest Opposition leaders. This is being done at the expense of the communities where these police officers ought to ordinarily be serving,” he said.



He said despite President Hakainde Hichilema stoping police assignment of escorting government officials, which has not been heeded to, has deprived the community of the service of policing.



“The other assignment of escorting redundant government functionaries to and from is depriving communities of the much needed services of the police officers. In a nutshell we expect that more police officers should be deployed in various communities to deal with criminal activities and lawlessness.



Regrettably citizens are being forced to take the law in their own hands as the few police officers available are overwhelmed by the number of criminals,” he said.