MWIIMBU REFUTES CLAIMS OF ONGOING SECURITY RECRUITMENT



MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has refuted reports suggesting that government has already commenced the recruitment of security personnel across the country.





Mr. Mwiimbu was responding to a concern raised by Kantanshi Member of Parliament, Anthony Mumba, who sought clarification on the authenticity of a letter allegedly written by UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, calling for recommendations on the recruitment of security personnel.





Speaking in the National Assembly yesterday, Mr. Mwiimbu explained that Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, had merely requested government to consider recruiting more security personnel ahead of the August elections.





He, however, emphasized that government has not yet granted approval for any recruitment exercise.



The Minister further stated that, as is standard procedure, government publicly advertises all recruitment processes.





“There is no programme currently underway to recruit security personnel,” said Mr. Mwiimbu.





He assured the nation that Zambians will be formally informed once government decides to commence the recruitment of security personnel.



