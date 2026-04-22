🇿🇲 VIEWPOINT | Mwiimbu, the “1ST Term” Argument, & The Coming Political Reset



The debate did not begin in theory. It began with a statement issued two days ago.





Incumbent Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu, who has held the seat since 2001, told supporters that he would “relocate” to the newly created Monze East Constituency ahead of the August 13 elections. His reasoning was direct and disarming. Critics say he has overstayed. His response is to move into a new constituency where, technically, “it will be my first term.”





This statement lands at a very specific political moment.



Zambia has just undergone a major delimitation exercise, expanding constituencies from 156 to 226. Southern Province alone has moved from 20 to 29 constituencies, creating new political space. But instead of this space naturally opening doors for new entrants, it is already attracting established figures seeking to reposition themselves within familiar terrain.





This is where the tension begins.



Mwiimbu is not an isolated case. He represents a broader class of long-serving politicians who have defined Zambia’s parliamentary politics for over two decades. Since the early 2000s, the same names have appeared on ballots, cycle after cycle, building influence, networks, and control over party structures. Historically, this is how Zambian politics has evolved. Loyalty, consistency, and ground mobilisation have been rewarded with longevity.





But something has changed.



A new voter mood is emerging, particularly in central and urban regions. Younger voices within parties, especially in the United Party for National Development, are increasingly questioning the dominance of what is now openly being called the “old guard.” The argument is no longer whispered. It is direct. Renewal is not optional. It is necessary.





Mwiimbu’s move is therefore both strategic and symbolic.



Strategic, because it allows him to remain relevant within a changing landscape. Symbolic, because it exposes how the system adapts without necessarily transforming. Changing constituencies is not the same as changing leadership culture. It resets the label, not the reality.





This raises a harder question.



Are political parties genuinely renewing themselves, or are they simply redistributing experience?





Zambian political history offers a clue. Both the Patriotic Front and UPND built their dominance through strong personalities who held ground for years before expanding influence nationally. Stability came from continuity. But over time, that same continuity begins to look like stagnation if not balanced with generational transition.





This balance is now under pressure. So what should parties do? The first step is internal discipline.



Political renewal cannot be left to chance. Parties must deliberately design pathways for younger candidates to emerge. This means structured mentorship, clear succession planning, and most importantly, fair and competitive adoption processes. Without this, frustration will not disappear. It will accumulate and eventually fracture party unity.





The second step is transparency.



Adoption processes remain one of the least trusted aspects of Zambian politics. Decisions are often influenced by internal hierarchies rather than open competition. If parties want credibility, they must open up these systems fairly. Let candidates compete. Let members decide. Let outcomes reflect genuine support.





The third question is whether the law should intervene.



Term limits for Members of Parliament are an attractive idea. They promise rotation and fairness. But they also risk removing experienced legislators who understand governance deeply. Zambia’s challenge is not simply long tenure. It is the absence of competitive internal democracy that would allow voters to choose alternatives freely.





The answer, therefore, is not primarily legal. It is political. Let voters decide, but ensure they are given real choices.



Mwiimbu’s statement has done one important thing. It has forced the conversation into the open. The old guard is aware of the pressure. The younger generation is no longer waiting quietly. The system is adjusting, but not yet transforming.





Zambia is approaching a generational shift.



Parties that manage this transition intelligently will remain stable and competitive. Those that resist it will face internal rebellion, defections, and eventual decline.





The question is no longer whether renewal will come. It is whether it will be organised from within, or forced from outside.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu