‎MWIIMBU WARNS AGAINST EMOTIONAL SUBMISSIONS IN MONZE DELIMITATION PROCESS.



‎Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has warned residents and stakeholders in his Constituency against allowing emotions to influence submissions during the upcoming delimitation consultation meeting submissions.



‎Mr. Mwiimbu says there is need for stakeholders to prioritize the interests of residents and population considerations when making proposals on the anticipated boundary adjustments.



‎He states that delimitation is an important national exercise that must be guided by objective factors such as population size and geographical considerations rather than political or personal interests.



‎Mr. Mwiimbu says there is need to ensure that proposals fairly apportion the large population of Monze into two relatively equal constituencies or arrangements that promote effective representation.



‎He has further cautioned against individuals mobilizing residents to oppose certain proposals based on emotions or misinformation, noting that differing views should instead be presented through formal submissions to the delimitation committee.

‎By John Shikabe

Ptv2