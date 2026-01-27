MWILA URGES ELECTORATE TO VOTE OUT MPs WHO VOTED FOR BILL 7

Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has challenged MPs who voted for Bill 7 to openly justify their actions to the voters in their constituencies instead of denying that they did not vote for Bill 7 that was widely rejected by the church and other stakeholders before its enactment into law.

“This is not a time for MPs to deny that they did not vote for Bill 7 for fear of losing elections. They should be truthful during the ongoing campaigns in their constituencies by admitting that they voted for Bill 7,” Mr Mwila says.

He named Kalulushi MP Kampamba Mulenga as one of the opposition MPs denying to the people of Kalulushi that she did not vote for Bill 7 contrary to the well-documented truth at Parliament and on the ground.