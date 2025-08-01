My Apology Letter To Seek Reconciliation With Dr. Nevers Mumba – Chris ZUMANI

Here are my 12 Points on Why My Family, Kinship and Myself Went to Dr. Nevers Mumba to Apologize, Secure Peace and Reconcile With Him👇🏽👇🏽





As we Give God The Glory and Honor for This Day, here the apology letter I signed and handed over to Dr. Mumba after our reconciliation meeting at His Residence 👇🏽👇🏽





Re: My Apology Letter To Seek Reconciliation With Dr. Nevers Mumba



1. Firstly, In Matthew 6:15, Jesus commands that “But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins”. And for this to happen whenever their human differences, there must be one who has been offended and another one who has to apologize. I am here to honor and fulfill this commandment with reference to the aforementioned.





2. In 1 Corinthians 6:1,4-6, Apostle Paul rebukes that: “1 If any of you has a dispute with another, do you dare to take it before the ungodly for judgment instead of before the Lord’s people? 4 Therefore, if you have disputes about such matters, do you ask for a ruling from those whose way of life is scorned in the church? 5 I say this to shame you. Is it possible that there is nobody among you wise enough to judge a dispute between believers? 6 But instead, one brother takes another to court—and this in front of unbelievers!”. I agree that for Dr. Mumba who is a Pastor and myself who is equally a Christian, going to court with a civil matter that can be resolved by ourselves violates this word of God.





3. Since it is a requirement for us Christians to live peacefully with everyone, being at loggerheads with Pastor Mumba who is a Former Vice President as well as senior citizen and myself a younger person does not bring honor to God and society. In Hebrews 12:14, the Bible categorically says: “Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord”. Since I desire to see God one day as a Christian, l have chosen to obey this scripture to reconcile with pastor Mumba-“follow peace with all men”.





4. In the same vein, I am a traditionalist as someone who was raised up to respect all elders in our communities. Traditionally, Dr. Mumba is my uncle, father and senior elder. Therefore, apologizing to him from my end to seek forgiveness and reconciliation is a sign of cultural respect for all elders. By reconciling with him through my family elders, I succeeded to erase the wrong tag of being “an arrogant young man or disrespectful person”.





5. Moreover, this reconciliation was initiated and spearheaded by my uncle, Mr. Jonathan Chimweta Banda who traveled to Lusaka all the way from the village when heard about my differences with Dr. Mumba last week. My uncle is the spokesperson of Chief Nyamphande of Petauke and got the blessings of HRH to travel to Lusaka and engage Dr. Mumba. Traditionally, l could not ignore the advice, counsel and efforts of my uncle to prioritize reconciliation with Dr. Mumba because he is the senior most parental figure in our lives today.





6. In like manner, I am the Board Chairman of Nsingo Ngoni Museum in Zambia. My arrest with regards to harassment of Dr. Mumba got the attention of His Majesty, King Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Chipata. Our king was categorically not happy with the development. Hence, he engaged me and assigned his spokesman, Amb. George Kanyamula Zulu to ensure that this matter is resolved peacefully via dialogue soonest. Therefore, this reconciliation is a gesture of my obedience to king Mpezeni, Ngoni chiefs and all Ngoni people who wanted this civil matter to be resolved through family dialogue than the court.





7. With such critical family and traditional stakeholders forcefully demanding reconciliation from my end, l could not play politics or delay anything but to humble myself and accept to be escorted to engage pastor Mumba for peace. This week, I was happy to learn from uncle specifically on Monday that they had fruitful discussions with Dr. Mumba and he was willing to finalize the engagements with me by accepting my apology to toast peaceful reconciliation.





8. By seeking reconciliation with Dr. Mumba, I am sure we are opening a new chapter in our politics of political tolerance, issue based debates, friendly political engagements and mutual understanding of one another regardless of our political differences. While l am the Chief Architect and Lead Consultant of the opposition Tonse Alliance under late Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Dr. Mumba is a proven partner and member of President Hakainde Hichilema’s ruling UPND alliance. This reconciliation shows that we can still engage, talk and resolve issues on one table in the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation and One People” regardless of our political camps or affiliation.





9. My reconciliation with pastor Mumba is also a demonstration that despite all the current social problems, moral decay, stakeholders tensions and political differences in this country, Zambia is still a Christian Nation and Jesus Christ is still Lord and Savior over the lives of many of us who are Christians. This engagement and reconciliatory act pleases the Host of heaven more than the dwellers of Mother Earth as Jesus Christ is exalted and glorified among us as believers.





10. Lastly, this gesture is inspired by our Christian faith and teachings. Jesus Christ in the gospel is very instructive on the necessity of forgiveness of one another before we pray to God. In Mark 11:25, Jesus said: “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins”. To pastor Mumba, I am here to apologize to you so that as Christians, we put aside any bitterness and anger against each other in order to restore our relationship with God.





11. Please, Dr. Mumba, accept my apology before my family elders and kinship elders who have spearheaded this reconciliation process today. From deep down my heart, I am sorry for any choice of words, phrases or figurative language I used in my writings published anywhere last year or anytime that could have injured, offended or harassed you emotionally, politically, intellectually or otherwise.





12. Let me emphasize and confirm that I habour no malice or enemity with you as a pastor, former vice president or statesman. It is my prayer that through this gesture, our political differences and misunderstandings will be resolved and put aside. I thank you for opening the door of dialogue, reconciliation and peace before men and God through my family elders and leaders. May God bless you politically, financially, spiritually, materially and otherwise!





Yours faithfully



Dr. Chris ZUMANI Zimba



Tonse Alliance Chief Architect, Lead Consultant and National Coordinator



Former Political Advisor to the Sixth Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu-MHSRIP