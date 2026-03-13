‘My best friend’: Black Coffee’s girlfriend pens him a special birthday letter

South African DJ Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, known as Black Coffee, celebrated his 50th birthday on 11 March.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez shared a heartfelt tribute online. The 29-year-old model posted a short message on Instagram.

She also shared several photos of the couple together.

“Happy birthday to my love and my best friend ♥️. Ps: My favorite part of life is watching you sleep♥️,” she wrote.

Black Coffee responded warmly to the message.

“My love ♥️,thank you so much,for everything ♥️,” replied Black Coffee.

Victoria Gonzalez Shares Sweet Message

Victoria Gonzalez used social media to celebrate the milestone birthday. She posted photos showing moments from their relationship. The model kept her message simple and affectionate. However, the tribute quickly drew attention from fans online.

Many followers congratulated Black Coffee on turning 50. Others praised the couple’s affectionate message exchange.

Black Coffee’s Divorce Battle with Enhle Mbali

Black Coffee is currently divorced from actress Enhle Mbali. The former couple share two sons together. Their divorce followed a lengthy six-year legal battle. They announced their separation in 2019.

However, the divorce was only finalised in October 2025. The court confirmed their 2011 customary marriage as valid.

As a result, Enhle became entitled to 50% of marital assets. The ruling also invalidated their 2017 civil marriage.

Later, the Supreme Court of Appeal granted Black Coffee leave to appeal. The appeal followed a 2025 high court ruling. The earlier ruling awarded Enhle spousal maintenance.

At the time, Black Coffee was ordered to pay maintenance. He had to pay R15 000 for spousal maintenance.

He also had to pay R50 000 for child support.