“My best way to teach Mnangagwa a lesson”: Nelson Chamisa Explains Why He Walked Away From CCC

“My best way to teach ED a lesson”: Nelson Chamisa Explains Why He Walked Away From CCC

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says his decision to quit both the CCC and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) was a deliberate strategy to frustrate President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he blames for destabilising opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa stepped down from his leadership role in the CCC in January last year. At the time, he accused Mnangagwa of hijacking the party as payback for rejecting the results of the disputed August 2023 general elections.

The election chaos opened the door for Sengezo Tshabangu, a little-known figure who suddenly declared himself interim Secretary General of the CCC. Tshabangu claimed he wanted to clean up the party by fixing alleged irregularities in the way candidates were chosen before the election.

He later launched a sweeping campaign to recall elected opposition MPs and councillors, saying they had been illegally selected. The mass recalls wiped out over 40 seats, helping Zanu-PF regain the two-thirds parliamentary majority it had lost in the polls.

Chamisa tried to stop the recalls, writing to Local Government Minister July Moyo and Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda, but his efforts were in vain. The courts backed Tshabangu’s actions, and Chamisa eventually bowed out.

Posting on Facebook on Thursday, Chamisa made it clear he left the CCC to make life difficult for Mnangagwa. He said walking away was his way of disrupting Mnangagwa’s power games.

“The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later. I had to break the cycle of going in circles. And that was my best way to teach ED a lesson!” Chamisa declared.

This was not Chamisa’s first major political exit. He had also abandoned the MDC years earlier after a Supreme Court ruling questioned how he took over the party leadership following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.