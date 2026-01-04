‘My Brother’s Keeper’ — Anthony Joshua Visits Families of Friends Killed in Car Crash





Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has spoken publicly for the first time following the fatal car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his closest associates.





The crash, which occurred on December 29 along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, left Joshua with minor injuries but tragically killed two members of his team.

The victims were Kevin Latif Ayodele, popularly known as Latz, Joshua’s longtime personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach.





On Sunday, the boxer shared his first message since the incident on his social media platforms. Alongside emotional photos of himself with the bereaved families of Sina and Latz, Joshua simply wrote: “My Brother’s Keeper.”