My claims against Roberto were false – Ivanka



ZAMBIAN socialite Hope Chileshe alias Ivanka Bianca has dropped a bombshell, admitting that her explosive allegations against singer Robert Banda, better known as Roberto were completely made up.



What once dominated as a scandalous story is now a jaw dropping revelation.



In 2023, Ivanka shook the internet when she claimed that Roberto had forced her to terminate multiple pregnancies during their alleged relationship.





She even suggested that one of the pregnancies involved twins and that she had been abandoned to face the situation alone.



This however sparked outrage online, making fans reject and condemn Ivanka, while social media was flooded with debates about the singer’s alleged role in the drama.





The claims dominated conversations for months, keeping the scandal alive long after it first surfaced.



Now, over two years later, Ivanka, who is now married and a mother, publicly confessed that the allegations were false during her TikTok live session.





“Everything I said about Roberto forcing me to abort seven pregnancies… it was all lies. Before this baby I currently have, I had never been pregnant. The baby I lost in December last year was my first,” she revealed.



Reflecting on her actions, she admitted the extent of her deception.



“I misled people and hurt someone who didn’t deserve it. I’ll show you how crooked us women can be. Roberto was just another victim of my lies,” she admitted.



“I and others had obtained urine from pregnant women to produce positive pregnancy test results,” she said.





Roberto had largely stayed silent when the allegations surfaced, though he subtly addressed the matter in his 2024 album ‘Born to Win,’ hinting at the controversy without naming Ivanka directly.





Ivanka’s confession has reignited discussions online, with many fans expressing shock at her admission and the dramatic turnaround in a story that once dominated headlines.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba December 14, 2025