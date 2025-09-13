My Expectations from President  Hichilema Address Yesterday  is 0% – Rev. Walter Mwambazi

By Rev. Walter Mwambazi

My Expectations from PHHs Address Yesterday





I am quite exhausted when it comes to expectations. When we voted them into office and subsequent years, my expectations have been as follows





 2021 朗 

 2022 ☺️ 75%

 2023 梁 40%

 2024  10%

 2025 洛裸 0%





It’s been blow after blow of disappointment.



But… I still think if he can really be the pace setter he is supposed to be, and if he can really be the leader we want to experience, then he can still make this work!





Otherwise if nothing changes, here is my expectation next year



 2026 洛裸 0%





This is my view and opinion. It doesn’t represent anyone else.



Some will obviously ask, does that mean he will lose the election? Probably not for a number of reasons primarily





 They’ll “fix” load shedding

 They’ll “fix” inflation

 They’ll “fix” mealie prices

 They’ll “fix” fiscal policy and monetary stability





Note “fix” is in inverted commas. There is s reason for that. Because people’s decisions are emotionally driven, many will still vote him back.





Further, I always ask this question, in as far as 2026 goes, who is the formidable alternative in all honesty? Drop your emotions for now and ask.





Remember, the powers that be are very good at distracting people. And some of your new entrants who will excite the (m)asses should get you to consider them.





But here is the big question… Whose funding them? $6m to run an effective presidential campaign is not pocket change. So what’s their interest?



Epompelele.