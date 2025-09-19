“My father has already labeled me a prodigal daughter simply because I refuse to pretend and support his continued rule over Cameroon after 43 years.



He calls me a spoiled brat for defying the dynasty and blames himself for giving me a good life.





But what is a “good life” without happiness?

Is life truly good when it comes at the expense of the average Cameroonian’s happiness, who yearns for freedom and peace of mind, knowing that the wealth beneath Cameroon’s soil is exploited to fund the luxuries of Western elites?



Call me names, Father! But the people of Cameroon deserve freedom!”





-Brenda Biya, daughter to Cameroon Point one Paul Biya, pressing her father’s neck diplomatically