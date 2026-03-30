”MY FAVOURITE THING IS TO TAKE THE OIL IN IRAN,” DONALD TRUMP. Iran says it agreed to “most of” the 15-point US peace plan. Trump says Iran sent 20 ships of oil as proof.



Iran War, Day 30. Here are the 10 latest updates you should probably know…





1. President Trump just said “My favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran.”



In a Financial Times interview today, Trump said he wants to seize Kharg Island, the hub that handles 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports.





“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options.”



He added: “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.”



10,000 troops have been ordered to deploy.

3,500 Marines already arrived Friday.

2,200 more are on the way.



Portions of the 82nd Airborne are also being dispatched.





The Pentagon has confirmed plans exist for the operation.



One White House source told Axios the strategy is: “Get them by the balls and use it for negotiations.”



—





2. Iran says it agreed to “most of” the 15-point US peace plan. Trump says Iran sent 20 ships of oil as proof.



Also today, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: “They gave us most of the points.”





He claimed Iran sent 20 ships loaded with oil, beginning delivery tomorrow to “prove they’re serious.”



Iran’s Foreign Minister has signaled skepticism of Washington’s position all week.



Two completely different stories. Same war. Same day.





—



3. Iran is threatening to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



Day 30 and Iranian politicians are now openly pushing for Iran to exit the NPT, the global agreement that governs nuclear weapons.





If Iran leaves the NPT inspections stop. Oversight ends. The path to a nuclear weapon becomes wide open.



This is the most significant escalation signal of the entire war.





The US and Israel went to war to stop Iran’s nuclear program.



Iran is now threatening to remove every legal barrier to building one.



—





4. Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, Iranian-backed Shia militia — were filmed entering Iran today.



Footage confirmed. PMF forces crossing into Iran.



A new ground actor is now inside Iranian territory.



Another player. Another front. Another complication for any ceasefire.



—





5. Four foreign ministers met in Islamabad today to end the war. Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt.



The most significant multilateral diplomatic push since the war began.



Pakistan — the messenger between Washington and Tehran said it is prepared to host direct US-Iran talks “in coming days.”



—





6. Iran’s parliament speaker said Tehran’s forces are “waiting” for a US ground invasion.



“They are secretly planning a ground invasion while floating negotiations,” said Speaker Ghalibaf.



“Our forces are waiting for them.”



—





7. Oil hit $116 a barrel overnight. Brent is heading for a record monthly jump.



Up more than 50% since February 28th.



The IEA called it the biggest oil shock in history.



Brent futures rose 3.2% to $116 in early Asia trading alone, on the back of today’s Kharg Island news and ongoing Houthi strikes.



—





8. Iran struck a chemical plant in Israel’s Ne’ot Hovav industrial zone. Hazardous leak feared.



A ballistic missile struck the Ne’ot Hovav chemical complex — home to some of Israel’s most hazardous industrial facilities.



One person injured. Authorities feared a hazardous chemical leak.



—





9. A first-born American-Israeli soldier was killed in Lebanon.



Sgt. Moshe Yitzhak Katz, 22 years old, from New Haven, Connecticut.



Killed by Hezbollah rocket fire in southern Lebanon overnight.



The first confirmed American-born IDF soldier killed in the campaign.



Three IDF soldiers killed in Lebanon in three consecutive days.



—





10. US Central Command has now struck over 11,000 targets in Iran.



Iran’s death toll: 1,900+ killed, 20,000+ injured.



And Iran is still firing.



Still blocking the strait.



Still threatening to escalate.



.

.



This is Day 30.



Stay updated & turn on your notifications because this affects all of us.



(Robert Kiyosaki: Rich Dad Poor Dad)