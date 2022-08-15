Ngoza suwilanji sinkala



UPND PRAISE SINGERS

I’m a proud upnd praise singer I’m sure a number of you know this here. But I don’t support every single thing that the new dawn government does. And I don’t try to intimidate people who do not support upnd🤞 I respect people who support other parties ✌️

My fellow upnd praise singers let’s not intimidate people who support other political parties 🙏 let us let them express themselves too , as long as they’re doing it in the right manner🤞

Let’s not always sing praises even when we know that the new dawn government is at fault. This kind of behavior won’t help the new dawn in any way ✌️ let’s learn to call a spade a spade. Imagine if our guardians never corrected us when ever we were at fault do you think we would have turned out to be the way we are today🤷 us praising the new dawn government always even when we know that they’re at fault won’t help the new dawn government , this behavior will destroy them.

People voted out pf government because they were trying to intimidate people who supported other political parties, because they only wanted to hear praises whenever someone criticizes them that person is in trouble. One of pf’s biggest downfall was because of the pf members ,majority of the members never told ecl the whole truth instead they made him believe that everything was okay , they would sing praises without correcting their leader and that’s how pf failed 🙏

If you truly love HH and you want to see him rule us for a long period of time make sure you correct him when he is wrong. And don’t intimidate people who support other political parties let them express themselves as long as they’re doing it in a right way. Power is not permanent. Some pf leaders were over zealous, where are they now? . The same way people voted out pf they can also vote out upnd 🤞 let’s sing praises sincerely and let’s critize when we realize something isn’t right✌️

Let’s learn from pf’s mistakes 🤞 my fellow praise singers❤️ let us not act like cadres from the previous regime. People voted out pf because of the behavior of the cadres 🤞 I’ve realized some praise singers are trying to behave like cadres from the previous regime 😓 this behavior will have new dawn government voted out ✌️

Praise singers let us not be the reason why bally is voted out please 🙏

ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION 💯