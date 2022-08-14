“My girlfriend who’s a black belt holder beat the hell out of me for slapping her” – Man Cries Out

After learning recently that he is dating a Kung Fu performer, a man has turned to social media to appeal for assistance.

He described how she did something that infuriated him and led to him slapping her twice.

She has a calm and tranquil demeanor, but he was unaware that she has martial arts training.

He said that when he slapped her, she gave him a destabilizing kick, and he didn’t know when he fell to the ground as a result.

The man claims that he later discovered that the woman he has been dating for six months had a black belt.

He also revealed that she later apologised for beating him and he apologised to her as well.

But he no longer feels comfortable being in the relationship, and wishes to break up, however, he is scared on how to tell her that he wants to breakup.

Read his write-up:

”My girlfriend of 6 months did something wrong to me and I slapped her twice the next thing could remember was seeing myself on the floor, I don’t know how she did it with her leg. I just got some information this week that she’s a black belt holder but she doesn’t look it because of how soft and calm she looks.

Sir, she beat me oo but she later apologized for everything, and I to did the same. We’re cool now but I still look at her with that eye need advice on how to tell her we should break up.”

Read some comments below..

@Abigail_Oloda; This is extra hilarious to me because my mom and I were just talking about how our old neighbor used to beat her boyfriend 😂. Men always act shocked when this happens 😂. You weren’t shocked when you slapped her but e shock you when she beat you 😂.

@ebbycyclux; I remember that year wey my uncle’s friend dey always beat em wife, if u see d shanko man ehn, d day d table turn, d wife beat am blue black, bros shock dey call family meeting on top d matter, e no fit beat her again since den, dem no born him papa well 😂😂

@YemiDiji; Too late to break up. As dem no teach you from home, you don jam person wey go fit teach you lesson for the rest of your life. If you keep your hands where they ought to be, you won’t have issues.

@LeleToCute; You Stop Being A Man The Moment You Raised You Hands At Her… Forget Break Up

@blaze_uzor; Baba almost didn’t make it back to his feet and is looking for an escape route for his dear life and you’re hear talking about “being a man”.😂😂 Shea na person weh dey alive dey fit be man?