‘My grief carries your name’: Lynn Forbes’ letter to AKA left fans emotional

The death of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes left an unfillable void in South Africa and within his family. For Lynn Forbes, it was a devastating blow. AKA was her firstborn, her pride, and a guiding light.

He was also the family’s breadwinner, carrying immense responsibility with love. His tragic passing in February 2023 shattered her world. Since then, Lynn has openly shared her journey of grief with fans.

Her words often reveal a mother’s deep pain. Each post reminds the nation of the love they shared. Even now, her heartbreak remains raw, showing the endless bond between mother and son.

Lynn Forbes’ letter to AKA

Lynn Forbes recently shared a moving letter to her late son AKA. Her Instagram post revealed just how much time has passed. She wrote: “33 Fridays. 930 days. 30 months. 2 years, 6 months, 3 weeks.” With those words, Lynn described her grief’s weight.

Every day since his death, she carries his memory. She added, “Every single one of those days… you’ve been with me and you always will be.” Her message touched hearts nationwide. She reminded fans that her grief will always carry AKA’s name. Lynn’s tribute ended with, “Always in my heart 💜🇿🇦🙌🏽.” Fans responded with compassion, sending her love and prayers.

Many admired her courage in sharing such vulnerability. Her letter reminded everyone that grief never truly ends. It evolves, but love remains stronger. Lynn continues to honour her son’s legacy with strength and grace.

Fans react

After Lynn Forbes shared her emotional letter missing AKA, fans got also got emotional.

@Sina Hina “So touching Lynn, the world is different without him. He was one of a kind. He gave his best. Stay blessed 😇”

@abap77 “His music is definitely missed. Sending healing vibes to you 🤗🙏🏾💜”

@Potia Ndlovu “Supa Mega all the way his legacy still lives🔥🔥❤️❤️love you mom”

@Sihle Kewane “The world is such a lonely place without him, oh we will never forget SupaMega ❤️🙌”

@Nadine Brock “Can’t believe it’s been two years since you’ve heard his voice and had a conversation with him😢🫂”