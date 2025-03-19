My Humble Appeal to the Youth: Work Hard Now to Avoid Embarrassment in Old Age like Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

My Humble Appeal to the Youth: Work Hard Now to Avoid Embarrassment in Old Age like Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Life is a battlefield, and only those who prepare wisely in their youth will emerge victorious in old age. The decisions you make today will determine whether you will live with dignity or spend your later years in shame, begging for relevance and survival.

There is a painful reality captured in the Bemba saying mushanina bwali, which describes a person who humiliates themselves just to secure basic survival. This is the fate of those who fail to build a strong foundation when they have the strength, energy, and opportunity to do so. Instead of enjoying the rewards of their hard work in old age, they are forced to compromise their principles, swallow their pride, and become puppets for those in power just to survive.

A Cautionary Tale: Dr. Nevers Mumba’s Fall from Grace

One of the most painful examples of mushanina bwali in our country today is Dr. Nevers Mumba. Here is a man who once commanded respect, a leader who spoke boldly on matters of integrity, faith, and governance. He had a reputation as a man of principle, a voice for the voiceless, and a leader who stood for what was right until he failed to secure his own future.

Today, Dr. Mumba has reduced himself to nothing more than a praise singer for President Hakainde Hichilema. No matter what the President says or does, whether it benefits the nation or destroys it, Dr. Mumba is always the first to clap, the first to defend, and the first to justify it.

Instead of being an independent thinker and a respected elder statesman, he has chosen the humiliating path of bootlicking and political desperation. The man who once stood on the pulpit preaching leadership and integrity has completely disregarded the values he once championed.

It is painful to watch a man who once spoke with such conviction now reduced to a mere puppet, clapping for things he knows are wrong, defending policies he once opposed, and bending his principles just to remain relevant. This is what happens when you fail to plan for your future when you build your life around temporary power instead of long-term stability.

This should serve as a serious warning to every young person. If you do not build your own foundation now, you will find yourself at the mercy of others in your old age, forced to bow, kneel, and compromise just to survive.

The Price of Failing to Plan

History is full of once-powerful leaders who ended up in disgrace because they failed to secure their future. Look around, you will see them. Many are now bouncing from office to office, begging for appointments, singing praises for those in power, and betraying their own past just to remain relevant.

How many times have we seen former ministers, senior officials, and once-influential leaders reduced to shadows of their former selves? Some even beg for ambassadorial positions, lobbying desperately to remain in the system. They will say anything, do anything, and justify anything, all for the sake of relevance. The bitter truth is that they traded their integrity, dignity, and legacy for the fleeting thrill of temporary power and titles. In doing so, they have lost their ability to stand on their own and have become dependent on the whims of those in power.

This is the high price you pay when you fail to lay a solid foundation in your youth. The good times don’t last forever, and neither does power. If you don’t plan for your future, you’ll be forced to depend on others in your old age, without any security or independence.

The idea of a “secure” future built on the ever-changing landscape of political allegiance and empty promises is an illusion that eventually collapses.

Work Hard Now, Secure Your Future

Young people, your time is now. The decisions you make today will shape the rest of your life. Use this time to invest in your personal growth, education, and financial independence.

Do not waste your valuable energy on empty pursuits, such as mindless political loyalty, social media drama, or chasing fleeting fame. Focus on building a legacy that is independent of the power structures of today.

If you want to avoid the embarrassment of being dependent on others in your later years, now is the time to start working. Build skills that will empower you to make decisions for yourself, not based on the whims of a politician or a party. It is essential to be self-reliant, not only for your personal dignity but also for your peace of mind.

A Caution for the Youth Engaging in Politics

To the youth who are considering engaging in politics, I urge you to be objective and not be used by selfish politicians who will make promises they have no intention of keeping. One such example is President Hakainde Hichilema (HH). President Hakainde Hichilema made grand promises to you.

He promised employment, opportunities, and prosperity, only to forget about you once the elections were over. Now, as the next election season nears, he remembers you again, not out of genuine concern, but because he needs your votes.

Young people, do not let yourselves be manipulated into supporting politicians who only care about you when it benefits them. Your loyalty and support should not be given for mere promises, but based on real actions and a commitment to your future.

President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND officials will come to you with new promises, new slogans, and new schemes to win your votes. But ask yourself, what did they do for you when they had the chance?

Did they create the jobs they promised?

Did they provide the opportunities they spoke about?

Or did they only remember you now that elections are around the corner?

Choose Your Future Wisely

Politics is an important tool for shaping the future of a nation, but it should not be a tool for personal survival. If you decide to engage in politics, do so with integrity and principle. Do not allow yourself to be a pawn in someone else’s political game. Be independent thinkers, question leaders, hold them accountable, and demand real results instead of empty words.

More importantly, do not depend on politics for your survival. Develop skills, start businesses, invest in yourself, and build a future where your dignity is not tied to the goodwill of politicians. That way, no one will ever force you to clap for things you do not believe in, just to survive.

Final Thoughts

The lesson is simple. Work hard now, so that in old age, you do not find yourself humiliated, compromising your values just to survive.

The fate of Dr. Nevers Mumba and many others should be a wake-up call. Do not waste your youth chasing temporary power, fleeting fame, or political favors. Instead, build a life of substance one that will give you independence, dignity, and true freedom in the years to come.

The future is in your hands, young people. Choose wisely.