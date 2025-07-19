My humble message to my elder brother Chilufya Tayali- Maxwell Chongu

Maxwell Chongu writes….



My humble message to my elder brother Chilufya Tayali.

=====================================



My elder brother when we were closer to the corridors of power before UPND formed government we may have offended people knowingly or unknowingly and within the circles of the upnd government others feel it’s time to punish us while others may have genuinely forgiven us.





I know it’s tormenting and extremely frustrating to be away from home, wife, kids and family worse off in a foreign Country definitely no one would want to be in that situation, it is therefore my hope, trust and prayer that one day you will be united with your family.





However i feel you are not helping yourself by getting into too many fights with people because even those you want to appease will be scared of your behavior in an event there is change of government.





ECL may be dead but even in his death he commands a lot of respect across the country and outside our borders, the idea of you disrespecting him, his family, lawyers, friends, close associates will definitely make those willing to help you hesitate or cut ties in doing so and this will have adverse effects on your stay in exile.





I have the following suggestions for you.



1… Try to stay off Facebook or Social media for a while to do a self introspection, rebuild your friendship with God trust me you will find the much needed inner peace, joy and happiness which will open doors for you.





2… Seek for forgiveness from ECL’s family, lawyers, friends and close associates for the torment and wrongs you have done to them in this short period of time so that you can be at peace.





3… President Hakainde Hichilema is the President of Zambia whether one likes it or not, whether you hate him or love him, the best you can do is genuinely dedicate a show just to apologize for all the wrongs you did to him and UPND Zambia ask him to allow you to come back and be with your family, iam very sure he is a parent and father figure he will feel your pain and most likely give you a second chance.





4… Stop these POLITICS of character assassination they are long gone, stop blackmailing people, stop spreading falsehood, stop fighting people using social media just start practicing issue based politics and become a mouthpiece of the people amidst high cost of living.



I pray you pick one or two points from my write-ups.