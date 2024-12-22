“My husband is very neat. He showers once a week” Musician Tommy Lee’s wife says

Brittany Furlan is sharing some insight to her life at home with husband, Tommy Lee.

While appearing on an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast on Wednesday, Dec. 18, Furlan shared a tidbit about the Mötley Crüe rocker’s grooming habits.

“My husband’s very neat, which people wouldn’t expect from someone who’s a musician,” Furlan shared. “They would expect him to be a f**king nightmare, like, dirty. He doesn’t shower a lot, but he’s very neat.”

Furlan explained that her 62-year-old husband justified his shower stance based on his upbringing “growing up” in Athens, Greece, where bathing on a daily basis was not a priority

“He said … that’s a thing in Europe. You don’t need to shower every day,” she said. “They would just do the white washcloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky. My husband showers, like, once a week.”

According to Furlan, when the musician doesn’t feel the need to take a proper shower, he’ll go for a “bird bath,” which typically involves using soap, a washcloth and a sink.

The former Vine star, meanwhile, said that her preference was to hop in the shower every day.

“This hair is so thick so I wash the hair, like, once a week,” she explained. “And then I shower every night.”

Furlan joked that she probably showers too much and that her “overly clean” nature is most likely “stripping” her “body of all the oils it probably needs.”

While Furlan and Lee, who have a nearly 24-year age gap, have a difference in opinion when it comes to their cleanliness routines, she says she’s not turned off at all by his shower habits.

“No because he’s so handsome. It’s really crazy,” she gushed. “He’s a really good-looking guy. He doesn’t really give me the ick.”

Lee joins the ranks of several other celebs who have opened up about their hygiene routines, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who have mentioned not bathing their children every day, and Jake Gyllenhaal, who has expressed that he doesn’t shower frequently.