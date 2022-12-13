My new party won’t entertain politics of character assassination- Mwenya Musenge

By Fanny Kalonda

NEWLY formed Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) president Mwenya Musenge says his party will not entertain politics of character assassination and violence from any member as its core business is giving progressive checks and balances.

He said although his party has not been launched yet its approach would be different and more focused on the poor who have been neglected for a long by previous regimes.

“…this serves to inform you that Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) is a new political party that has come to uplift the standard of living of majority poor Zambians,” he said. “Our approach will be very different and more focused on the poor majority because we feel that despite being the majority voters, they have been neglected for so long by the previous regimes and even today the trend has not changed. We shall not entertain politics of character assassination, insults, violence from any APP member because our core business is none other than a credible and progressive checks and balances.”

In a statement issued by APP secretary general Felix Bwalya, Musenge said the party would not be appointing people based on who they are in society or level of education “but everyone will be given a task to show they are capable of serving the people”.

He disclosed the current positions as Musenge (president), Kebby Mulimbika (vice-president, Felix Bwalya (secretary general), Menard Monta (deputy secretary general), Edward Eliya Cheembela (treasurer general), John Musole Kasanga (national mobilisation chairman, Davies Ng’andwe Chipili (deputy national mobilisation), Francis Nkandu (national youth chairman), and David Chilando is the national chairman in charge of agriculture.

“APP is yet to be launched and for now I’m appealing to all who would like to be our leaders or members to start working immediately by creating sections. A section is our lowest organ or level in our party structures followed by a branch, ward, constituency, district, province and then national levels. We have just started and we don’t want to be appointing people based on who they are in a society (poor, rich or powerful), education, etc but everyone is given a task to show us that he or she is capable of serving the people by starting up a section then depending on how they will perform they will be graduating to next levels until they reach to the top ranks,” explained Musenge. “We want to be building up leaders not followers because we believe that everyone was created to be a leader and serve in various capacities. Those interested please start the work and for any guidance on how it can be done don’t hesitate to contact me directly. A Section can be an area covering five to 20 houses depending on the distances between the houses. Organise and mobilise people in those houses, tell them about APP and our mission…”