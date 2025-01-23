My party’s manifesto on the economy is similar to UPND’s – Hamududu



PARTY of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu has shared that his party’s manifesto on the economy is similar to that of the UPND.





Hamududu said having a similar manifesto with the ruling party is one of the major reasons his party decided to join the UPND alliance.





He projected that Zambia’s economy will rebound in the next 18 months stating that he is so sure of that by virtue of him being an economist.



In an interview with Kalemba, the opposition leader stated that the economy had improved massively since the UPND took office hence his reason to join the alliance.



He lauded government’s policies on mining, debt and energy.





“So why the UPND alliance? Our manifesto on the economy is similar to the UPND. The UPND at macro level have scored. The debt restructuring is concluded and the economy is doing much better because investors now have confidence in our economy. Another thing that made us join the alliance is that of the UPND securing the IMF programme which I can tell you has brought so much confidence to the economy. The economy, I must tell you, I’m an economist, the economy could have been worse if the things I have pointed at were not done,” he said.





He further explained that the increase in mining production is likely to be massive in 2025 because of the policy reforms being implemented by the government.



“The rebound in the mining sector will show in 2026. We can see already new mines are opening up. The mining sector is the backbone of the economy we know that right. The mining sector is being revived,” he said.





He added that the UPND administration has done their best in terms of providing alternative energy sources.



“There is adequate diversification on power sources. In the future we won’t be affected by climate change. In the next 18 months we will not be vulnerable to these challenges. The reforms that have been undertaken will rebound. You will see a rebound of this economy. That’s why we were convinced to join the UPND alliance and we should remember that we are in politics to solve problems. Ask me after 18 months on the performance of the economy and I can assure you we will be vindicated,” said Hamududu.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 23, 2025