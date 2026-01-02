My person of the the year, of the last few years actually,  is Hon.  Situmbeko Musokotwane- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes:



My person of the the year, of the last few years actually, is Minister of Finance and Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane!





What a professional! What a hard worker! What a skilled human being!



He has managed to keep an economy, that barely had a pulse, alive.





Found money for social spending – free education, meal allowances for students, social cash transfer – when he could have been excused for throwing up his hands in the air and saying – muganiza nizazichosa kuti ndalama.

He has made the Ministry of Finance a proactively informative entity – publishing all information on the economy that citizens need.



I love that he steers clear of our mind numbing political drivel.





We are yet to feel the results of his hardwork in our pockets, but I am sure we will.



Kudos Minister, and thank you!