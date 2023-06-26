My Response To EFF’s Statement On The Monunental Us $6.3bn Debt Restructuring Deal By President HH And His Administration- Ruth Dante

BY: RUTH DANTE

MY RESPONSE TO EFF’s STATEMENT ON THE MONUNENTAL US $6.3bn DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL BY PRESIDENT HH AND HIS ADMINISTRATION

Debt is debt a way out had to be found to save the situation a relief is must as you pay back .

One does not need to explain that the most important of all is that the deal has unlocked funds needed in critical ministries that’s the fact.Our country needed that.

Get Kaloba and see how it is going to affect your household

You will see how many of your friends you will ask for help.

You will be all over even asking for loans from banks and other financial services.

Which wife can allow a husband to idle with a pending Kaloba because the creditors will grab all your properties. Remember that no one can suspend feeding the family, paying School fees, landlord, electricity. Put yourself in HH’s Shoes who inherited an economy that was in ICU aweeeee let’s be real when dealing with issues of our beloved country Nkongole ni nkongole you cannot be at peace NEVER and you know it.

Let us look at things in reality and not create theories to just give a reason all because it’s HH and UPND mulakwa. Let HATE not distract you from reality because the huge debt affected the economy badly.

HH tried to mitigate the effects of the bad debt they left by increasing CDF, employing more teachers and nurses, Free education, mealie meal allowance for students , paying retirees, increasing civil servants salaries, 20 per cent partial NAPSA withdraw imwee tuletasha.

It wasn’t easy ask PF who borrowed and left it hanging why they defaulted and think if at all they were going to manage amidst loss of investor confidence, Corruption and break down in the rule of law e.t.c

Find out why they borrowed Eurobonds like said by others they knew they were not going to meet the demands such as respecting the rule of law and good governance

But Bally has scored more than a hat trick because he met all requirements needed to qualify for restructuring remember this huge debt affected many areas.

Batata ba Bally muli BAKULEKAFYE for SHUWA

Ndata Ndine wanu

Ruth Dante

UPND Media Director