My statement on NGOCC’s boycot on the Constitution- Making Process- Hon Mirriam Chonya

My statement on NGOCC’s boycot on the Constitution- Making Process



I may not be privy to the detailed position of NGOCC initially when they supported the process and now that they are against it.





My take though, having just had a deep reflection at the Pan African Parliament ( PAP) on the progress on the Status of Women since Beijing, and also taking into account our current country situation, I strongly believe that NGOCC has done an injustice to this rare opportunity that once again has presented itself to improve the representation of women in our country.





The PAP platform, of course in addition to my membership in the Gender Committee at our national parliament , has enabled me to fully appreciate how as a country, we are lagging behind in terms of representation of special interest groups in governance, particularly women in this case.





My wish would have been that the NGOCC, should have remained focussed on its mandate and identified its niche in this whole ” constitution circus” and not be swayed in the male dominated politics ( or is it politricks) around the constitution-making process.





I have in mind the submissions of our learned counsel, for instance, Mr Sangwa , who is now also contemplating on going for the Presidency, on the issue of gender and youth quotas. His position / statement on the matter does not give me any assurance that this is an ally , through LAZ , who would support this quest for women representation even if the amendment process was “perfect” as people would want it to be. I wish we all looked at the bigger picture, unlike the ‘ flaws’ with the process that people people would want to focus on.





Having been part of the advocacy around the constitution making process, and indeed having participated in the process itself, am aware of the adage about ” process protecting content”. In our current situation, however, government had laid out its intended ” content” , selecting what it considered non- contentious ( in its view) but to which an opportunity to dialogue ( agree or disagree) was also provided.





Looking back at my years in civil society and my experience im government, I now fully appreciate why time passes and we’re still in the same place!. For NGOCC, who has just commemorated its 40 years of existence championing the cause of women, we would like to hold you accountable ( and maybe even responsible) for the poor representation of women in governance.





Madam Nsama Kearnes, I appreciate your submissions on this subject, and agree that indeed we should not shy away from touching our constitution, even if it means going for a single or two amendments! There is high opportunity cost in not doing so.





Think, for instance, about the “damage” being done in our councils in the absence of the MPs as the people’s representative; the inequity in the sharing of the national cake in the wake of enhanced CDF and vast constituencies like Kafue etc..and indeed in the under representation of interest groups!

In health, there is nurse/ doctor to patient ratio, in education we talk of teacher- pupil ratios and indeed in governance, the proposed PR systems or quotas are meant to improve the governance of our people, failure to which this has, in some jurisdictions been considered as a contributing factor to political instability. We need to read the barometer correctly and prevent rather than wait to cure some of these challenges that our African neighbouring countries are experiencing.





In conclusion, and speaking as a woman, we urge NGOCC to truly stand up and represent our interests as women.



Hon Mirriam Chonya

MP for Kafue and Women’s Political Ambassador for Zambia.

16.11.2025