MY THOUGHTS ON GULF STREAM JET AS GOVERNMENT INTENDS TO SELL IT AFTER INVESTIGATIONS:

By Tapson Kunda

(1) The investigation of those involved in the purchase of the gulf stream is welcome and those that were involved in it’s purchase should avail themselves to the investigative wings but they should know that they are free at the moment until proved guilt by the law.

(2) It is a well known matter by Zambians that the price of the said gulf stream was inflated meaning the government spent so much money to purchase that jet way above what was supposed to be spent on it.

(3) Will government be able to sell the gulf stream at the price it was bought at or it will be sold at a far lower price which is it’s original price there by making a loss just for the sake of fulfilling a campaign promise?

(4) Will government be able to recover the money from those who could have gotten something from the purchase of the gulf stream if tender procedures where followed and yet the price was inflated?

(5) In 2031 there will be an election and a new president will be elected. Will the 2031 president agree to use the same old jet which president Hakainde Hichilema is using or the then president will need a new jet?

(6) Why not keep the gulf stream but investigate those involved in it’s purchase so that we keep this one for future use than subjecting the government in future to start buying a similar jet after we sell that one?

(7) Is government going to manage to sell everything done by PF where corruption was involved by inflating prices?

-Will government also sell fire tenders? Will it manage to sell roads where corruption was involved?

-Will government manage to sell buildings whose prices were inflated?

(😎 If we can’t sell all these things listed in the presiding paragraph what’s so special about a jet which may be needed in future by another head of state after 2031?

(9) If we can manage to sell roads, fire tenders, ambulances and builds where corruption was involved I think I will support the selling of the gulf stream.