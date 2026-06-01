My timely and brotherly advice and warning to Mr Thabo Kawana PS Ministry of information.



My brother you are carelessly committing Abuse of Authority Criminal Offenses by using State Machinery as a permanent Secretary to do partisan politics.

You are the First permanent Secretary in the history of Zambia’s 3rd Republic to go against the civil service code of conduct which prohibits civil servants from playing partisan politics.





Abuse of your office will catch up with you Mr Kawana by using State Resources to do sectarian/partisan politics.



Zambia has never experienced the kind of excited PS like you sir to an extent where they have ever contemplated changing that Partisan public resource abuser permanent Secretary.





By the way, when cabinet and parliament dissolve there is No party in power and no politician remains in office. All politicians have gone to campaign and fight for election in to public office or to come and form government.





Permanent secretaries don’t take over the roles of the Ministers when cabinet is dissolved. Permanent Secretaries simply stick to their terms of reference and continue functioning without the ministers. Don’t give yourself extra terms of reference. They will soon backfire on you. Simply put, you are not a minister.





My advice or whisper to you Mr Thabo Kawana is that several legal minds are carefully studying your breach of Civil Service guidelines and carefully examining the criminality in your utterances hinged on Abuse of Office,Abuse of Authority, Abuse of resources etc.





My brother, this is Africa in case you have forgotten. It will take you 10 years to prove that you acted within the guidelines for the civil service. The crowd of cadres cheering you now will join whichever party will be in power when that time comes and they won’t be there to cheer you in court.





Mr Thabo Kawana please calm down and quietly do your job. UPND still has their spokesman and he is available and knows what is happening. Let him do his job.

This world can be cruel at times and I think you should not experience the other side of this wonderful world.

The time you are spending addressing politicians and political matters will be monetized and the kwacha value attached to it consequently the charges will follow.





All the powers above you today won’t be there to protect you.

The monetization theory and formula of your public time spent on politicking is exactly how it will be monetized when calculating how much money Zambia has lost by lining up innocent police officers on the road minimum 4 times in a day daily for 5 years from State House to Mr Hichilemas’s house. Abouse of Authority, Abuse of Office, Abuse of resources. Denying citizens services by those police officers on the road instead of being in courts or providing security in general or attending to public security requirements etc.





These are huge matters that people will need to attend to in court no matter how long it will take.



Now, back to Mr Kawana’s politicking, there are several reasons why civil servants are prohibited from participating in politics. I will just highlight 2 reasons for today:





1. The Civil Service where civil servants work is a permanent establishment of the country or State. The civil servants work with all political parties in the country when political parties upon winning elections form governments to work with the civil service hence the requirement to be neutral.





2. The second main reason is that all Civil servants get paid from public money which is collected from all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation in Zambia. You can’t be fighting the people who finance your activities as a civil servant PS.



If this write up doesn’t make sense to you Mr Kawana please try and consult your Lawyers for expert advice.





As long as we are in Zambia there is a Clear and Present Danger for you our brother and some of your close friends and supervisors.



There is a very simple funny saying we use in public service to avoid courts:

If you can’t find a Law that stops you from doing what you are doing brother runaway from that act. It’s illegal.





There are so many sections of the law that will be used to criminalize what you are doing. It sounds weird but that’s the reality.



Read this message alone at home in the morning or after midnight you may grasp the point.



Have a blessed New month June 2026.



Albert Kanyika

Solwezi

Zambia